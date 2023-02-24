UK is ‘lacking credibility’ at global ocean treaty talks, say campaigners

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is undermining itself at a UN negotiation to safeguard the world’s oceans because it allows fishing in protected areas off the British coast, campaigners have said.

Officially called the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, UN member states are meeting for the fifth time in as many years to try to reach a deal that would protect large sections of the high seas.

The negotiations end on March 3, when observers hope there will be a deal to enforce the Cop15 agreement of placing 30% of the world’s marine environment under protected zones by 2030.

Greenpeace, who are observing the talks, said developed countries like the UK need to offer financial contributions for any deal to work.

But the UK is lacking credibility because it allows fishing in Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in British waters, it added.

The Government said 60% of English MPAs are currently protected from damaging fishing and wants to have all MPAs protected by 2024.

Megan Randles, Greenpeace UK political adviser, said: “We’ve welcomed the UK Government’s support for a global ocean treaty at these talks so far – and would like to see it go even further in these final crucial two weeks – but the UK’s credibility is undeniably weakened by its lack of action to protect MPAs at home.

“With 92% of UK MPAs still vulnerable to the most destructive fishing methods, it’s time the UK acted like a true global leader and banned industrial fishing from all UK MPAs altogether.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “The UK has a strong track record in marine conservation and places great importance on ensuring that appropriate protection and management is in place for sensitive marine species and habitats.

“Nearly 60% of our 178 English MPAs are protected from damaging fishing activity, including byelaws this year in the first four offshore sites, which ban bottom-towed gear over sensitive habitats.

“A call for evidence took place over the summer on a further 13 offshore MPAs and we aim to have all MPAs protected from damaging fishing activity by 2024.”

Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said there needs to be a balance between protecting nature and fishermen’s livelihoods.

He added: “We do not challenge the need for marine protected areas if they are in the right place with clear objectives. Without a marine environment, we don’t have an industry.

“If you put marine protected areas and offshore wind together we will lose, worst case scenario, half of our fishing grounds in the next couple of decades and best case scenario a third.

“That has enormous consequences for fishing businesses, communities and food security.”

Actress Jane Fonda has also been at the talks and has given the UN a petition signed by 5.5 million people from 157 countries pleading with delegates to come to an agreement.

A further concern for conservationists is deep-sea mining – the process of scraping mineral deposits and metals off the seabed.

Currently, 31 contracts have been issued by the International Seabed Authority allowing companies to explore the world’s oceans for deposits.

But the International Union for Conservation of Nature wants it stopped until there is a greater understanding of the pollution risks from deep-sea mining and its effect on ecosystems.

Lissa Batey, head of marine conservation for The Wildlife Trusts, said: “The health of our marine world is critical to our future, but our seas have been overexploited – including for fishing, energy, and mining.

“Avoiding damaging activities in large parts of our seas enables wildlife populations to recover, while protected areas have been proven to have a positive effect beyond their boundaries.

“As well as creating more Marine Protected Areas – which prohibit the most damaging practices – we need a whole network of areas with the highest levels of protection to address nature loss and climate change.”