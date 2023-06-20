Scientists shocked as ‘one of the most extreme’ marine heatwaves develops close to UK

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A severe marine heatwave declared around the UK and Ireland has shocked scientists as it poses a major threat to sea life and the entire ecosystem.

As the UK witnessed its warmest June in decades, the waters around the country are also smashing records. Large swathes of sea area off the coast of England are up by 5C above usual.

This marine heatwave has been categorised as category five, considered “beyond extreme” west of Ireland, while areas off the UK coast are under “category four”, considered “extreme”, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The warmest waters were observed off the UK’s east coast, spanning from Durham to Aberdeen, as well as off the west coast of Ireland.

Water temperatures in Seaham were recorded at 15C on Sunday, well above the average of 12C for this time of year. Some parts of the UK coast are even approaching 20C.

While the temperatures around the UK are the warmest, the heatwave area extends across a 4,000-mile-long stretch, all the way from the coastal waters off West Africa to those just south of Iceland.

Colin McCarthy, the founder of US Stormwatch, called it “one of the most extreme marine heatwave events ever recorded in modern history”.

The extreme temperatures come as global sea surface temperatures reached the highest on record for April and May, with scientists raising the alarm over unusually high temperatures in the North Atlantic.

The Arctic is experiencing the most rapidly rising number of marine heatwaves than anywhere else and many polar species are being replaced by others that have grown to live in warmer conditions, causing major changes in the ecosystem, scientists said.

Earlier this week, temperatures were found to be 1C warmer than average.

“We have not seen the North Atlantic look like this in modern records,” said Scott Dunkan, a Scottish meteorologist.

Experts attribute this unusual warming of the ocean temperatures to a combination of factors – an underpinning of the climate crisis combined with natural variations within the climate system.

“The extreme and unprecedented temperatures show the power of the combination of human induced warming and natural climate variability like El Nino,” said Daniela Schmidt, professor of earth sciences at the University of Bristol.

“While marine heatwaves are found in warmer seas like the Mediterranean, such anomalous temperatures in this part of the North Atlantic are unheard of.”

The Met Office has warned of further challenges ahead as the eastern tropical Pacific continues to warm due to the emerging El Niño, the phenomenon associated with rising ocean temperatures in the Pacific that brings major changes to the world’s atmosphere.

We don’t know yet how long this UK event will last, but we would expect our marine ecosystems to not escape unscathed.” Professor Yueng-Djern Lenn of Bangor University

With this ongoing trend, it is highly likely that global sea-surface temperatures will continue to push new boundaries this year, the forecaster said.

Heatwaves of all sorts, terrestrial and marine, are going to increase with a changing climate and rising global temperatures, said scientists.

Piers Foster, professor of climate physics at the University of Leeds said oceans are being hit by a “a quadruple whammy”.

“These high temperatures are mainly driven by unprecedented high rates of human-induced warming,” he said.

“Cleaning up sulphur from marine shipping fuels is probably adding to the greenhouse gas driven warming. The shift towards El Niño conditions is also adding to the heat. There is also evidence that there is less Saharan dust over the ocean this year. This normally reflects heat away from the ocean.”

“So in all, oceans are being hit by a quadruple whammy – it’s a sign of things to come.”

Map of global ocean temperatures by NOAA shows water around the UK hitting category 5 marine heatwave (NOAA)

Scientists also warned that the effects of prolonged heatwaves, which persist longer than their inland counterparts due to the slower cooling of water compared to air, can be highly destructive.

Marine heatwaves can lead to mass killings of fish and other sea life, and create favourable conditions for storms to last longer.

“There is no escape from the heat for sea creatures – they can’t turn on air conditioners – and this can exert heat stress on their bodies that can lead to death,” said Bangor University professor Yueng-Djern Lenn.

“In the case of coral reefs, marine heatwaves increase the risk of coral bleaching where they lose their colourful symbiotic zooxanthallae,” he said.

Figure shows classification of marine heatwaves (NOAA)

Marine heatwaves around the world have earlier killed millions of fish and seabirds off New Zealand, whittling their population. They were also responsible for coral reef bleaching and its long-term loss in tropical seas.

“We don’t know yet how long this UK event will last, but we would expect our marine ecosystems to not escape unscathed,” Mr Lenn said. “And if there isn’t enough of a break between such events, allowing the ecosystems time to recover, the only winners will be the open ocean swimmers in the short term.”

Over the past 50 years, the global frequency of marine heatwaves has doubled, revealed research. A 2019 study found that by 2050, three fourths of the year will have marine heatwave days globally and by 2100, this will be nearly every day, making for “permanent” marine heatwaves.

Around 93 per cent of the extra heat caused by the greenhouse effect goes into the sea. Scientists said ocean warming and increased frequency of damaging marine heatwaves is inevitable as the Earth continues to warm.

“This [warming] highlights how the continuous warming of the Earth due to greenhouse gas emissions creates the background for extreme events,” said Dr Ali Mashayek, associate professor of climate dynamics at University of Cambridge.

“When the entire system is heating up, positive anomalies [warming due to natural climate variability] can add up to the background warming to result in unprecedented warming,” he said.

Without human-induced warming, such events would not be “as extreme” as they currently are, he said.