Snow to hit UK as ‘atrocious’ rainfall leaves cars submerged in flood water

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set for “atrocious” levels of rainfall, with motorists being warned to avoid the roads after cars were left submerged in flood water overnight.

The Met Office has issued three yellow rain warnings across large parts of the UK for Thursday, with up to 40mm of rain expected to fall in the South East, while the Scottish highlands could see a flurry of snow as temperatures continue to drop.

The Environment Agency has issued 27 flood warnings and 104 flood alerts mostly across the south coast of England and urged motorists not to drive through flood water, warning that “just 30cm is enough to move a car”.

Some 20 cars were stuck in floods in West Sussex after the A27 was closed in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester because of the heavy rain overnight, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The service posted on Twitter: “We are currently rescuing another driver whose car is stuck in deep water. Don’t risk it.

“Lots of roads are flooded this morning so use extra caution when travelling this morning.”

The M23 in Sussex has also been closed and rail services have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rain. National Highways said the motorway was closed between junctions 10 and 11, while Southern Rail said the line from Lewes to Haywards Heath was blocked.

A yellow rain warning covers a large area of the UK for the whole of Thursday, from 12am until 11.59pm, with forecasters warning there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, communities being temporarily cut off by flooded roads and disruptions to transport.

Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings across UK (Met Office )

This covers an area stretching from Birmingham, Lincoln and Hull to north Wales, Liverpool and Manchester, as well as the east coast up to the Scottish border.

“The warning areas are where we are most concerned about the risk of flooding but it doesn’t mean that the areas outside them are not going to see some pretty atrocious conditions,” Met Office spokesperson Craig Snell said.

The midlands and the north of England will have a “pretty miserable day” on Thursday after the rain sweeps in overnight, Mr Snell said. “The rain will be accompanied by a brisk wind so it’s not going to feel good.”

People hold umbrellas as they wait in the rain at a bus stop in Whitehall, London (PA)

He added Scotland could see “two days of persistent rain” and this may result in snow falling in the highlands – although this is not unusual for November.

“If you want to take a walk in the hills in Scotland tomorrow you may come across snow but for the lower levels it is just going to be rain,” he said.

A third yellow warning will come into force at 3pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday for the east coast of Scotland, stretching from the English border up past Aberdeen with similar risks of flooding and transport disruptions. Northern Ireland is also under a yellow warning due to fog across parts from 4.40am to 10am on Thursday.

Motorists have been warned to avoid driving through flood waters (Getty Images)

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis warned motorists to “exercise great care” during the wet weather.

“The chances of being involved in a collision rise dramatically in wet weather, and even more so if there’s snow, so it’s vital drivers slow down, leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front and use their lights to make sure they’re easily seen by other road users,” he said.

“The risk of aquaplaning where a vehicle’s wheels lose contact with the road as they skim across standing water will be high, particularly for those who don’t slow down to appropriate speeds for the conditions.”