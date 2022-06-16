✕ Close Heatwave warnings

Britons sweltered in the hottest day of the year on Wednesday as temperatures reached 28C in parts of London, and parts of the southeast were exceptionally hot.

The Met Office has said temperatures are set to reach highs of up to 34C by Friday.

An increase in warm weather over the years in the UK has been linked to climate change, with the Met Office warning that this week’s sweltering conditions would normally be “rare” for June.

Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre said: “Climate change has increased the average temperature of UK summers, and it is also increasing the likelihood of experiencing more extreme temperatures during hot spells and heatwaves.”

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level 3 heat-health alert for south east England, London and east England while a level 1 alert is in place for northern England.