Weather forecast – latest: Britons swelter on hottest day of year, says Met Office
Forecasters say temperature will contiue to rise as the week progresses
Britons sweltered in the hottest day of the year on Wednesday as temperatures reached 28C in parts of London, and parts of the southeast were exceptionally hot.
The Met Office has said temperatures are set to reach highs of up to 34C by Friday.
An increase in warm weather over the years in the UK has been linked to climate change, with the Met Office warning that this week’s sweltering conditions would normally be “rare” for June.
Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre said: “Climate change has increased the average temperature of UK summers, and it is also increasing the likelihood of experiencing more extreme temperatures during hot spells and heatwaves.”
The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level 3 heat-health alert for south east England, London and east England while a level 1 alert is in place for northern England.
Hottest areas on Wednesday
Here are the areas that recorded the highest temperatures on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
Wednesday recorded as hottest day of the year
Temperatures are expected to soar to 34C on Friday.
The 28C recorded at St James’s Park in central London on Wednesday eclipsed the 27.5C set in mid-May at Heathrow.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
What is causing the heatwave in the UK?
The warm flow of weather is coming from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40C in southern Spain.
But the warm weather is also “home-grown”, according to the Met Office, and climate change has also been cited as a reason.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We have got high pressure at the moment so we are getting a certain amount of natural home-grown heat building up because obviously we have got clear skies and fairly dry ground conditions across southern England.
“We have also got warmer air being brought up from further south in Europe where there has been a major heat incident, particularly in Iberia, so that’s leading to the sort of crescendo we will see on Friday.”
Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said: “Climate change has increased the average temperature of UK summers, and it is also increasing the likelihood of experiencing more extreme temperatures during hot spells and heatwaves.
“Reaching 34C during June is a rare, but not unprecedented, event in the historical climate records for the UK. But if it should happen this week it would be notable that it would have occurred on three days during the last six Junes.”
The UK’s weather for Thursday, Friday and weekend
On Wednesday, the UK recorded its highest temperature of the year so far.
A temperature of 28.2C was recorded at Kew Gardens, in southwest London.
But it’s expected that most of the rest of the week is going to be even warmer across most of the UK.
Forecasters expect London to be sweltering in 29C heat on Thursday, with other parts of the country not expected to be much cooler.
Friday is set to sizzle with an expected high of up to 34C in the capital, while most parts of the midlands, south, and Wales are set to enjoy temperatures in the high 20s and breaking into the 30s.
Scotland and northern England are not forecast to have such sweltering heat, with most parts to have temperatures of roughly 15C to 20C.
Over the weekend, it’s forecast that the temperatures in hotter parts of the UK will drop to a cooler range of 19C to 24C, with some heavy rain.
Analysis: Will heatwaves wake us up to the impact of the climate crisis?
As heatwaves grip the northern hemisphere, Harry Cockburn, The Independent’s environment correspondent, considers how governments will respond to hotter and earlier summers:
Heat extremes have increased in frequency, intensity and duration, writes Harry Cockburn
Britons have sweltered in the hottest day of the year, marking the start of a heatwave with temperatures expected to soar to 34C on Friday (Thomas Kingsley writes).
Temperatures on Wednesday reached 28C in parts of London, and parts of the southeast were exceptionally hot.
The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office issued a Level 3 heat-health alert – the second-highest on a scale of 0-4 – for London, east of England and the southeast, with a level 1 alert in place for northern England.
The 28C recorded at St James’s Park in central London makes it the hottest day of the year so far, eclipsing the 27.5C set in mid-May at Heathrow.
Parts of the UK were forecast to be warmer than Greek Islands Santorini, Mykonos and Zakynthos – as well as Los Angeles and parts of Barbados.
Spain’s heatwave hits young birds hard
Spain‘s earliest heatwave in over 40 years is causing extreme stress to the country’s birds and leading baby birds, nesting in buildings, to fall out of their nests as they try to escape the high temperatures.
A team at a bird recovery centre in Madrid is treating scores of dehydrated and undernourished baby swifts that fell from their nests in building facades or roof cavities, after they tried to leave before they could properly fly.
“Birds are suffering especially in this very early heat wave in June that we are having in Spain,” David Howell, climate and energy adviser at SEO Birdlife told Reuters.
“They suffer especially from heat stress and thirst and even in some cases they have to leave the nest to try to find cooler temperatures. For that reason during this period many chicks and nesting fledglings are [found] on the ground, just because they are trying to escape the excess heat.”
The heatwave, which has coincided with the hatching season, is expected to last until the end of the week, with temperatures surpassing 40C in many parts of Spain. Night temperatures are also unusually high at between 20C and 25C.
Reuters
Temperatures hit 43C in Spain’s hottest spring heatwave in decades
Spain has been hit by its first major heatwave of the year, with temperatures reaching 43C in some parts of the country.
Extreme heat warnings are in place across the country, which is grappling with its earliest heatwave in more than four decades.
Temperatures have been topping 40C over the past few days, with scorching weather expected to last throughout the week.
On Tuesday, forecasters told areas in Seville, Andalusia, Cordoba and Jaen to expect 43C weather.
Others – including Madrid and Barcelona – are also facing heat warnings throughout the day with temperatures in the late 30C and early 40C forecast.
Temperatures hit 43C in Spain’s hottest spring heatwave in decades
Extreme heat is expected to run throughout rest of week
France fights forest fire as early heatwave spreads
More than 100 firefighters were deployed on Wednesday to tackle a forest fire in southern France, as forecasters said one of the earliest heatwaves in decades was threatening to engulf parts of the country.
The blaze in the Lozere region, which had burned 70 hectares, had been brought under control overnight but there was a high risk that it could reignite, the local prefecture said.
State forecaster Meteo France said a “severe and early heatwave”, caused by a mass of hot air moving up from north Africa, was settling in.
It defines a heatwave as a period of abnormally high temperatures sustained over several days, and said 40C could be passed on Friday in the southwest.
Weather channel La Chaine Meteo said that, if confirmed, 17 June would be the earliest date on record in France that this temperature threshold was crossed.
France’s highest ever temperature – 46C – was recorded on 28 June 28, 201 in the southern village of Verargues.
Heatwave grips central US
Another sweltering hot day has gripped the middle third of the United States, where dangerously high temperatures were stuck well above normal while officials warned people to stay indoors and hydrated.
Millions of Americans who live in major cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta were under heat advisories as the heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like to the human body, was to climb past 38C, the US National Weather Service (NWS) said.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” it said.
It is the second day of stifling weather for the middle third of the nation, from Wisconsin and Michigan south through Tennessee and Georgia and into Florida where temperatures neared records in some parts. Many towns have set up cooling stations and centres to help residents get out of the heat.
More than 325,000 homes and businesses in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin were without electricity on Wednesday morning, Poweroutage.us reported.
