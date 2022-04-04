More snow is set to hit parts of Britain this week as colder spring weather continues to hit parts of the UK.

An Arctic blast sent the mercury tumbling to -7.5C in parts of Wales last night.

The freezing conditions come days after it was warned London could see its coldest April night in around 70 years.

Warmer weather is set to bring a brief respite before further spring snowy conditions make a return, the Met Office said.

“A band of cloud and rain continues to move south on Monday morning, in its wake remaining rather cloudy with rain and drizzle focused on high ground in the west Breezy with gusty winds in places. Generally milder than of recent days,” A Met Office report said.

Met Office metereologist Dan Stroud said milder Atlantic air from the north west is responsible for warmer and wetter weather expected to come from Monday bringing highs of 14C and 15C across the south on Monday.

A cottage near Carrshield in Northumberland is surrounded by snow (PA) (PA Wire)

The milder weather, Mr Stroud warned however, is “never far away” as temperatures look to drop to -2C across parts of Scotland on Friday with the Met Office giving insight into when snow may appear again after last week’s surprise wintry showers.

According to the Met Office's five-day forecast snow will fall across Scotland on Wednesday before moving south, while snow showers are expected in the north on Thursday and Friday.

The icy weather this month comes after the UK experienced its sunniest March since 1929.

Conversely, forecasters warned London’s could see a record April low, with overnight temperatures approaching the -3.1C seen in the same month in 1949.

Looking ahead to Easter and the outlook for Friday April 8 - Sunday April 17, the Met Office said: “To end the week and through the weekend, it is likely to be cold in the north with wintry showers. Further south, weather systems coming in from the southwest will bring more prolonged spells of rain and strong winds.

Snowy fields in Saddleworth near Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“There is a risk of snow at times on the northern edge of the bands of rain, this mainly across central areas. Widespread frosts are expected in the north, with some icy patches likely. In southern areas, temperatures will be nearer to average, locally rather warm.

“Into the following week, it will likely remain unsettled, but with the focus for the heaviest rain and strongest winds moving towards the north and west of the UK, allowing some drier interludes in the southeast.”

The colder weather comes as millions of people woke up to a yearly average increase of £700 in gas and electricity costs, with the Met Office issuing a further alert for Saturday.

Charities warned that 2.5 million more households are set to face a fuel crisis this year.

The conditions mean many will be faced with the choice of enduring the cold or paying more as they heat their homes to stay warm.

One charity CEO went further and warned “people will die” from being unable to properly heat their homes.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Today:

Rain will gradually clear to the south becoming mostly dry by late morning. Rather cloudy with some brighter spells developing, however, isolated drizzly outbreaks still possible. Winds easing, but staying breezy. Mild. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight:

Cloud gradually thickening overnight, with further isolated patches of rain or drizzle possible. Winds will continue to ease. Staying mild. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy to start. Breaks developing to give a bright afternoon especially further south. Mostly dry, with an outside chance of showery rain. A band of rain will push southeast overnight. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Rain clearing early Wednesday. Bright but unsettled on Wednesday and Thursday with showers likely, perhaps turning wintry. Widely fine Friday, but cloudy in the far south with outbreaks of rain.