Parts of the UK will see highs of 24C today as gale-force winds from ex-tropical storm Alex also hit parts of the country, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster predicted the storm will bring strong winds and showers across the northwest of the UK, particularly in western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

While most of the south won’t face the brunt of the storm and could see temperatures reach a much-welcomed high of 24C, the Met Office has also warned of “high” or “very high” pollen levels in the south across the weekend. The forecaster said: “Pollen levels will be high or very high this weekend in many southern and eastern parts of the UK where the weather is dry and warm.

“It is peak grass pollen season so hay fever sufferers may need to take precautions.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Although no longer a named storm, the remnants of Ex-Tropical Storm Alex will bring some unseasonably strong winds across the northern half of the UK – especially to the northwest on Friday and Saturday.

“The track of the low-pressure system currently looks to be off the northwest coast of the UK on Friday and Saturday and winds are likely to reach around 45mph for some parts of the north of the UK, with a chance of some gusts in excess of 55mph in some exposed northwestern island and coastal areas.”

This week it was warm and sunny on Wednesday with a high of 23.5C in south-west London, but Thursday was more overcast leading into a mild night.

However, by Friday afternoon, Londoners in particular could enjoy a high of 24C according to the Met Office.

Highs of 24C are expected in London on Friday (Met Office)

“16C by dawn in the south east, generally teens elsewhere perhaps a little lower in some sheltered spots,” said Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern.

“Nevertheless a bright start as this weather front clears away to the east but an area of low pressure is edging closer and this is a relatively deep area of low pressure for the time of year.

“The most frequent and heaviest downpours will be across Scotland and Northern Ireland and that is where the strongest winds will be as well peaking around gale force for exposed coasts of the Western Isles.

“That will make it feel cool but still the potential for high teens, low 20Cs elsewhere especially given a little shelter from the wind and given a few bright spells 24C possible there for London. And in the south and south east it is mainly dry and bright although it will be blustery.”

UK weekend forecast

Today:

Windy in the northwest with showers over Northern Ireland and Scotland, some heavy with a chance of thunder by afternoon. England and Wales will be mostly dry with variable cloud and sunny spells and feeling warm here in the sunshine.

Tonight:

Windy with showers or longer spells of rain in the NW. Elsewhere a few well scattered showers in the west otherwise dry with patchy cloud and clear spells.

Saturday:

Remaining windy with showers or longer spells of rain in the NW. Other areas seeing sunny spells and scattered showers, although some southern and eastern parts dry and warm throughout.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunshine and showers Sunday, winds easing. Most places dry Monday, then cloud and rain for the northwest Tuesday while sunny spells continue elsewhere. Some chilly nights for June, especially southwest.