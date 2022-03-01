Military power: Ukraine seeks to link energy grid to EU

Ukraine is attempting to link up to the EU’s power network after disconnecting from the Russian and Belarusian electricity grid.

Kyiv and Moldova took part in a three-day test of electricity independence and hope to join the synchronous grid of Continental Europe permanently.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko is lobbying the EU for permission to link up with the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) immediately.

He said: "We refused to return to parallel work with the systems of Russia and Belarus. We have proved the graveness of our intentions to integrate with the European system, even in this difficult time of war.

“Despite military aggression by Russia, rocket attacks, attacks on critical infrastructure, the Ukrainian power system – working autonomously – has proven its reliability and security of electricity supply to consumers.

"I appeal to our European partners to synchronize Ukraine’s energy system with ENTSO-E as soon as possible. We need your support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people more than ever!"

On Monday, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson met with ENTSO-E to discuss Ukraine joining the grid early, Politico reports.

He said: "Ukraine is asking for emergency synchronization with the European grid as soon as possible. This is technically challenging, but as Europe this is something tangible we can do for our partners.”

Russia is advancing on Kyiv with a huge convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment spanning more than 40 miles, according to new satellite images.

As the troops advance, Russia’s defence ministry has warned that it will carry out a number of strikes on security sites in Kyiv, according to state news agency Tass.