Warming caused by carbon pollution from countries like the US and China have warmed the planet enough to stifle the economies of other nations — on the order of trillions of dollars, a new study finds.

The study, released to the public this week, is one of the first to assign a cost to the potential damages caused by individual countries’ emissions, with some of the world’s wealthiest nations and biggest polluters coming out on top.

This kind of work could help smaller or poorer nations make a legal claim for reparations on the climate crisis, the authors say.

“This research provides an answer to the question of whether there is a scientific basis for climate liability claims—the answer is yes,” Christopher Callahan, a PhD student at Dartmouth and one of the study authors, said in a statement.

Researchers assessed how much greenhouse gas pollution each country has emitted since 1850 – and calculated how much the world climate has changed because of that individual country’s contribution. With that information, they could figure out how much money every country could have lost because of the warming caused by every other country.

Warmer temperatures can depress economies through things like lower crop, labour or industrial outputs, the authors note in their statement. The results were published this week in the journal Climatic Change.

The two countries with the highest responsibilities were the US and China, each totalling over $1.8 trillion in global impacts between 1990 and 2014. Those countries have emitted the most greenhouse gasses of any two countries in history — both with hundreds of billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide released since the 19th century.

Russia, India and Brazil make up the rest of the top five most damaging nations — each with over $500 billion in responsibility between 1990 and 2014, the study adds.

Overall, the top ten highest-emitting countries — including the aforementioned five, plus Indonesia, Japan, Venezuela, Germany and Canada — were responsible for over two-thirds of the total losses.

At the same time, many of these countries had climate damages inflicted upon them as well. The US alone caused over $100 billion in losses in Venezuela, Brazil, Indonesia and India each, notes the Associated Press.

Many of the calculated damages were in the tropics, in countries that were already hot before the climate crisis pushed temperatures even higher. Countries most hurt by emissions from the United States on a per capita basis included the desert nations of the United Arab Emirates, Mauritania and Saudi Arabia.

The study finds that in each of those countries, American emissions alone could have dropped the per capita GDP by around 2 per cent over the 25-year period examined.

While tropical countries stand to lose as the planet gets hotter, some colder countries could make gains as their climates warm to more optimal temperatures. The study notes that US emissions might have actually raised the per capita GDP in countries like Mongolia, Finland, Russia and Iceland.

These potential gains are “disproportionately” focused in some countries, and “do not negate the losses suffered in others,” their statement notes.

In addition, this study only looked at the effect of warming, not other impacts from fossil fuel pollution, like air quality, they add.

But these kinds of analyses could be used in future disputes between countries to account for the havoc wreaked by climate crisis. In the past couple years, some smaller and poorer nations have pushed to get “loss and damage” funding into international climate agreements — with wealthier nations shouldering the bill.

For the most part, wealthier nations have been not entirely willing to entertain such an idea.

“The responsibility for the warming rests primarily with a handful of major emitters,” said Justin Mankin, a geographer at Dartmouth and one of the study authors, said via their statement.

“And this warming has resulted in the enrichment of a few wealthy countries at the expense of the poorest people in the world.”