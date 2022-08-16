US government steps in over drought-savaged Colorado River with water cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico
Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at historic lows, with combined 28 per cent capacity
The US government has stepped in to protect the drought-ravaged Colorado River system after talks fell apart among western states on how to cut back on their water use.
The American West in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” linked to the climate crisis, and higher temperatures have reduced the snowpack, meaning less runoff into big bodies of water.
Camille Touton, Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the Colorado River system is approaching a “tipping point”. Its largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are at historic lows with combined 28 per cent capacity.
“Our mission is to protect the system which means protecting people of American West,” she said.
The US government announced a Tier 2 water shortage on the Colorado River meaning some states in the Southwest will need to make new mandatory cuts to water use.
Arizona, Nevada and Mexico, which also draws from the Colorado, will be impacted by Tier 2 and need to make further reductions from January.
Water officials in the seven basin states - Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming - failed to reach agreement by Monday’s deadline after three months of talks on how they should divide dwindling supplies.
The states are all part of the 1922 Colorado River Compact - which was created at a time when the water supply was far great than it is now.
The commissioner told reporters on Tuesday that “to date, the states have not identified solutions to stabilize the system” but that federal authorities hoped for “collaboration and partnership” going forward.
Some 40 million people rely on the Colorado River for water, along with Mexico, and it is crucial for the multi billion-dollar agricultural sector in the region.
