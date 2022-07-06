Utah’s Great Salt Lake has hit a new historic low water level for the second time in a year amid a climate-driven megadrought.

The Great Salt Lake dipped on Sunday to 4,190.1 feet (1,277.1 meters), according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. That is below the previous historic low set in October 2021, which at the time matched a 170-year record low.

The US West is in the grips of a two-decade long megadrought, which recent research found is the driest period in the past 1,200 years and been influenced by the climate crisis.

Lake levels are expected to keep dropping until fall or winter, the agency said.

