Utah’s Great Salt Lake hits historic low water level for second time in a year amid climate-driven megadrought
Utah’s Great Salt Lake has hit a new historic low water level for the second time in a year amid a climate-driven megadrought.
The Great Salt Lake dipped on Sunday to 4,190.1 feet (1,277.1 meters), according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources. That is below the previous historic low set in October 2021, which at the time matched a 170-year record low.
The US West is in the grips of a two-decade long megadrought, which recent research found is the driest period in the past 1,200 years and been influenced by the climate crisis.
Lake levels are expected to keep dropping until fall or winter, the agency said.
More follows. AP contributed to this article
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies