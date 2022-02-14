Valentine’s Day warning issued after metallic balloons trigger 600 outages

A utility company has issued a warning over Valentine’s Day metallic balloons after they caused the highest number of power outages in a decade.

If they make contact with overhead power lines, metallic balloons can disrupt service for an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage from fire and potentially result in serious injuries, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said.

Last year metallic balloons caused more than 600 outages when they drifted into power lines, a 27 per cent increase from the previous year and the highest number of balloon-related outages in a decade.

The balloons are made from Mylar, a thin, aluminized plastic film. The coating conducts electricity and risk shorting transformers and melting wires if they come in contact with high-voltage power lines.

The utility company, which serves more than 5 millions home in California, reported that the most balloon-related outages last year occurred in San Jose, Fresno, Bakersfield, Oakland, Richmond and Stockton.

“Balloons are a fun way to liven up holiday celebrations, but if they aren’t tied down with a weight, it’s easy for them to float into overhead power lines and disrupt service to entire communities. Keep your holidays safe by ensuring metallic balloons are secured by a weight,” said Jeff Deal, vice president, electric distribution, PG&E.

PG&E urged the public to make sure helium-filled balloons were securely tied with a weight to keep them from floating away. If a helium balloon is released, it can stay up for two weeks and drift for miles.

The company also recommended that metallic balloons be kept indoors and not bundled together. If a balloon does become caught in a power line, the company warned people not to attempt to retrieve it themselves, and instead call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.