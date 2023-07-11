Jump to content

Vermont warns Montpelier dam could fail amid intense rain and tells stranded residents to get to upper floors

Louise Boyle
Tuesday 11 July 2023 16:36
The city of Montpelier has warned that a dam near the state capital is dangerously close to capacity and could fail, causing unprecendented flooding in the city.

“The Wrightsville Dam only has 6 feet of storage capacity left,” the city wrote on Tuesday morning.

“If water exceeds capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River. This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage.

“There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage.”

Officials also warned that with “very few evacuation options remaining” people stranded in at-risk areas may wish to go to upper floors in their houses.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated

