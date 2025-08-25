Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vietnam is preparing for the most powerful storm of 2025 as authorities shut down airports and schools, and begin mass evacuations.

Typhoon Kajiki, with gusts of up to 166kmph (103mph) at sea, was about 110km off the northern part of Vietnam’s central coast and was expected to make landfall on Monday afternoon, according to the country’s weather agency.

The government warned: “The situation is extremely dangerous and not safe for any vehicles or structures, such as tourism or fishing vessels and aquaculture raising facilities”, adding that Kajiki would bring heavy rains, flooding, and landslides.

Vietnam was planning to evacuate over 586,000 people from central provinces, including Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue, and Danang, where Typhoon Kajiki is expected to make landfall on Monday, according to state media.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned of widespread heavy rainfall along the east coast.

The storm is forecast to strike provinces that are less industrialised than the area affected last year by Typhoon Yagi, which killed around 300 people and caused property damage of about $3.3bn.

Vietnam, with its long coastline along the South China Sea, is highly prone to deadly storms that trigger flooding and mudslides.

open image in gallery People take shelter inside the Nghe An Provincial Gymnasium in Vinh city, Nghe An province, on 25 August 2025, before Typhoon Kajiki makes landfall in Vietnam ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kajiki is projected to continue inland across Laos and northern Thailand, extending its impact beyond Vietnam.

By Monday, the government reported that around 30,000 people had been evacuated, while more than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel were mobilised for evacuation and search-and-rescue operations.

Authorities also said that over half a million people would be evacuated from vulnerable areas and that boats should remain in port.

open image in gallery A woman uses her phone as she takes shelter inside the Nghe An Provincial Gymnasium in Vinh city, Nghe An province, on 25 August 2025, before Typhoon Kajiki makes landfall in Vietnam ( AFP via Getty Images )

Two airports in Thanh Hoa and Quang Binh provinces were closed, and Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet cancelled dozens of flights.

Kajiki had previously skirted the southern coast of China’s Hainan Island, prompting business and transport closures, though conditions were expected to improve by Monday night.

open image in gallery A man rides a motorbike on a road before Typhoon Kajiki makes landfall in Vietnam, in Nghe An province on 25 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to Vietnam Plus, deputy prime minister Tran Hong Ha called on local authorities to stay alert and directed police to keep residents indoors from 11am to 6pm on 25 August, while chairing an emergency meeting to coordinate response measures for Typhoon Kajiki.

On Sunday, Typhoon Kajiki passed near the southern coast of China’s Hainan Island as it advanced toward Vietnam, prompting Sanya City to shut businesses and suspend public transportation.

open image in gallery The trajectory of Typhoon Kajiki from South China sea ( Japanese Meterological Agency )

By Monday morning, authorities in China’s southernmost province downgraded typhoon and emergency alerts but cautioned that heavy rainfall and isolated storms could still affect southern Hainan. The provincial meteorological authority predicted that weather conditions would improve by Monday night.

Local reports indicated that many residents in the popular resort city of Sanya sought shelter in underground garages on Sunday evening.

Overnight, several large trees were toppled, leaving streets littered with broken branches by Monday morning.