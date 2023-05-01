Tornado tears through Virginia Beach damaging dozens of home

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Virginia Beach has declared a state of emergency after a tornado tore through the coastal city on Sunday.

Dozens of homes suffered damage when the twister touched down around 6pm local time. No injuries were immediately reported.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the city earlier on Sunday, along with the threat of pea-sized hailstones.

Heavy rains throughout the night may still cause localized flooding, the Virginia Beach City manager warned.

Several schools, including Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School, were closed on Monday due to damage and road closures. Clean-up crews were out in the city this morning to deal with uprooted trees and power outages.

“I urge everyone to stay safe after the severe weather threat has ended in Virginia Beach. In the meantime, 311 is available 24 hours a day for questions and reporting non-emergency conditions,” tweeted Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

A powerful tornado also touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a storm system swept through the state bringing intense rain and powerful winds that overturned cars and damaged homes.

It is unclear whether the climate crisis is making tornadoes more frequent, and/or more intense. Scientists have observed changes in the basic ingredients of thunderstorms as the planet heats up, and extreme storms are becoming more common.

A study in 2014, by the National Severe Storms Laboratory, found that in the past 50 years, clusters of tornadoes have become more common.

A 2018 study then found that over the past four decades, the US’s “Tornado Alley” appears to be shifted towards the East Coast, away from typical paths through Kansas and Oklahoma, and into states such as Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri.