Light can destroy cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water, study finds

Scientists claim they have developed a way to destroy carcinogenic pollutants known as “forever chemicals” in water.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, say they have developed a method of breaking up harmful PFAs, which are found in drinking water, into smaller compounds that are essentially harmless.

PFAs, short for polyfluoroalkyl substances, are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as nonstick cookware and clothing.

However, they can cause cancer, developmental defects, reduced bone density and other health problems.

The patent-pending process of breaking them down infuses contaminated water with hydrogen, then blasts the water with high-energy, short-wavelength ultraviolet light. The hydrogen polarises water molecules to make them more reactive, while the light prompts chemical reactions that destroy the pollutants.

“After the interaction, hydrogen will become water," said Haizhou Liu, an associate professor in the university's Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering and the corresponding author of the paper. "The advantage of this technology is that it is very sustainable.”

PFAs are a family of thousands of chemical compounds with stubbornly strong chemical bonds that last indefinitely in the environment.

These compounds came into widespread use in thousands of consumer products starting in the 1940s because of their ability to resist heat, water, and lipids.

Examples of PFAS-containing products include grease-resistant paper wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes, food wrappers, stain and water repellents used on carpets, upholstery, clothing and other fabrics, cleaning products, non-stick cookware, paints, varnishes, and sealants.

The US Environmental Protection Agency launched an effort last year to limit pollution from the chemicals, which are linked to health problems including cancer and low birth weight.