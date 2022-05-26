Thousands of newly-planted trees dedicated to Queen for Platinum Jubilee
They have been planted at 30 sites across Hampshire, West Sussex and East Sussex for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.
More than 12,000 trees planted to help “re-nature” the South Downs National Park have been dedicated to the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Sonia Lorenzo-Martin, who oversees woodlands in the national park, which includes the Queen Elizabeth Country Park near Petersfield, said: “These life-giving trees are such a wonderful celebration of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and will be teeming with life in a few years.
“Trees are amazing. They provide clean air for us to breathe, enrich our soils and provide a vital habitat for so many birds, mammals and invertebrates.
“Planting more trees is a key component of the national park’s ‘ReNature’ drive to create more space for wildlife to flourish. Your donation will mean we can plant many more Jubilee trees this year and help nature thrive.”
The species being planted for the project, which has been funded through scores of donations, include black poplar, oak, field maple and disease-resistant elms.
