Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Environmental groups issue autumn warning for concerted protests

Marchers converged on Westminster from different sites across the capital.

Benedict Smith
Saturday 23 July 2022 17:25
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Environmental protest groups have claimed they will band together this autumn to bring Westminster to a standstill and drive the police to “breaking point”.

Hundreds of activists staged a sit-in outside Parliament on Saturday, in what one organiser described as “normal people dipping a toe in” before widespread civil disobedience on October 1.

Groups including Insulate Britain, Stop the War, Just Stop Oil, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project want to force the Government to reduce energy bills while banning the extraction of fossil fuels.

Environmental groups take part in a mass protest in Parliament Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

“The idea is that we’re getting normal people dipping a toe in civil disobedience, and sitting in the road is really the first step to not doing what you’re told,” Gabby Ditton, 28, from Norwich, an organiser of Saturday’s protest said.

Recommended

“And then hopefully everyone will come back in October where the plan is to get thousands of people arrested.

“When they ask you to move you say, ‘I’m very sorry officer, I can’t do that, unless you give me my demand.’

“Effectively, you get so many people arrested that the police reach breaking point, they can’t cope anymore.”

Police talking to members of environmental groups (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Several activists in Westminster seemed to have been drawn from the ranks of Extinction Rebellion, flying the same XR flags that were seen when London ground to a halt in 2019.

Russ Peterson, an Extinction Rebellion member who travelled down from Northampton, said he was marching for his children and grandchildren.

“Look at what we’re doing to the planet and what they’re going to have to live with,” he said.

“We had a small glimpse of it Monday and Tuesday this week when it was 40C, and you think, that was two days.

“Can you imagine that for a week or two weeks? It would be unbearable, and that’s what’s going to happen unless we change things drastically.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Marchers converged on Westminster from different sites across the capital, shouting slogans against fossil fuels as they moved through the central London traffic.

Cheers went up when two groups met at the corner of Whitehall Place on the way to Parliament Square, which has been stripped of its grass by this week’s heatwave.

Among the climate change protesters was Nelly, a makeshift white elephant and veteran of a dozen marches, which theatre designer Michael Taylor created out of plastazote, nylon and bamboo.

The costume was held aloft by two activists, clad in thick padded trousers, for over an hour as they headed towards Parliament in temperatures of around 24C.

Recommended

A third man, wearing camouflage gear and what appeared to be a bus conductors’ hat, held Nelly’s trunk with a piece of string and occasionally bent down to check on the occupants.

“It’s hot and it’s heavy – it’s ok for about two hours, and that’s really when you long to hand it over to someone else,” Mr Taylor said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in