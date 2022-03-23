What is Earth Hour and when do I celebrate it?

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is an event to raise awareness on the climate crisis. It started in Sydney, Australia 14 years ago.

By turning out non-essential lights, the event provides a visual symbol of just how many people are concerned about what climate change and the destruction of nature are doing to the planet.

As the impacts of global heating become increasingly evident around the world, the organisers hope that Earth Hour also sparks conversations on working together to reduce emissions, and protecting nature, a vital ally in tackling the climate crisis.

WWF, one of the environmental partners of Earth Hour, says that the event has driven concrete legislative change which includes a 2,700 hectare “Earth Hour” forest in Uganda, a 3.4-million hectare marine protected area in Argentina and the creation of a national park in Malaysia.