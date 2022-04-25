Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency
The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires had grown to over 84 square miles by Sunday
New Mexico was under a state of emergency on Monday after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over this weekend, including some close to the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Satellite imagery showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest outside Santa Fe, trailing massive smoke clouds.
On Saturday, that forest fire, called the Hermit’s Creek Fire, had merged with another, the Calf Canyon Fire, AP reported, burning across 84 square miles. AP reported that 20 wildfires were burning in the state.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency on Friday in four counties in response to the fires.
More to follow.
