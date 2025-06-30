Amber heat health alerts extended as June ends with one of its hottest days ever

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warnings over extreme heat have been extended across much of England as temperatures are set to climb to 34C in one of the hottest June days on record.

The Met Office said temperatures would climb above 30C widely across England including places such as Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge, with highs of 34C in London and south-east England.

The sweltering heat means Monday is set to be one of the hottest June days ever, with UK temperatures for the month only surpassing 34C in only three years since 1960.

The hottest June day ever was 35.6C, recorded on June 28 1976.

It is provisionally the hottest start to Wimbledon on record, with 29.7C being recorded at the nearby Kew Gardens. The previous record at the tennis championships – 29.3C – was set on June 25 2001.

It marks the second heatwave for parts of the UK this month, with scientists warning searing temperatures of 32C earlier in June were made 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change, while the heatwave that gripped south-east England was 10 times likelier.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, and experts have warned heatwaves are “silent killers”, with the impacts of heat severely underestimated.

They warn that the UK is unprepared for the rising risk of extremely hot conditions that climate change is bringing – especially earlier in the summer, when people are less acclimatised to coping with it.

Amber heat health alerts for Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West have been extended into Wednesday morning.

A yellow heat health alert has also been extended for the North West.

Health heat alerts are issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office when weather conditions are expected to have severe impacts across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among the over 65s and those with health conditions.

There are also concerns over an increase in demand on health and care services, and overheated hospitals and care homes.

The weather in the UK, where temperatures are expected to be hotter than places such as Jamaica and Mexico, comes as a severe heatwave grips much of southern Europe.

Temperatures have climbed above 40C in countries including Italy, Spain and Greece, with holiday destinations such as Rome, Milan and Naples under the highest heat alert, while Greece is on high wildfire alert.

After Monday’s hot conditions, the Met Office said a tropical night may also be on the cards, with temperatures not falling below 20C overnight in some places into Tuesday.

But Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland face a cloudier, cooler day on Monday with some outbreaks of rain moving across Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

Parts of south-east England could hit 35C on Tuesday before some fresher conditions move in from the west through the rest of the week, the Met Office said.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Temperatures are rising further today with low 30C widely across England including places like Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge.

“The highest temperature is expected to be 34C in London and the south east of England.

“These high temperatures and humid conditions will be quite uncomfortable for those working outside as well as people leaving Glastonbury and attending the start of Wimbledon and other outdoor events.

“Stay hydrated and try to keep out of the sun during the hottest part of the day,” he advised.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “The current spell of hot weather is forecast to continue until the middle of this week, with temperatures above 30C likely in most regions of England.

“We are reminding everyone to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“Remember that it is very important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable, as the temperatures we are likely to see over the next few days can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.”