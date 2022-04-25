Dramatic pictures show wind turbine on fire in Cambridgeshire

A wind turbine towering over 70 metres above the ground has caught fire in a marsh in east England.

Firefights were called to put out the blaze before 6pm in Cambridgeshire on Sunday evening.

The wind turbine burned for hours, according to photographer Terry Harris who captured the blaze.

(Terry Harris)

Pictures from the scene show black smoke rising from the turbine, with the generator appearing to have suffered the most damage.

The cause of the fire was accidental, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

(Terry Harris)

Lincolnshire fire and rescue service advised residents in the area to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

The fire took place in a wind farm situated on private land north east of Thorney between Crowland and Parson Drove.

(Terry Harris)

A total of 13 turbines in the wind farm are understood to have been affected by the fire.

According to Cambridgeshire Times, the cost of repairing a wind turbine could be as high as £1 million.

(Terry Harris)

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Sunday at 5.44pm, one crew from Crowland (Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service) responded to a wind turbine fire on French Drove, Thorney.

“They arrived to find a wind turbine well alight, involving the motor and blades.

“No firefighting action was taken.

“The incident was handed over to firefighters from Dogsthorpe, before being left with the wind turbine company.

“The area was reinspected later in the evening and the following morning.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”