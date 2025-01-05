Severe US winter storm leaves millions facing snow, ice or heavy rain: Live updates
The storm could bring over a foot of snow to many areas as it barrels across the country
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Some 70 million people are under weather alerts on Sunday as a winter storm bringing snow, ice and rain barrels across the US from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
Throughout the day, the storm will spread east from the Ohio River Valley and reach the mid-Atlantic by late Sunday or early Monday. The system will likely bring dangerous travel conditions and power outages to many throughout the country.
Dangerous travel conditions are expected as the storm brings the potential of over one foot of snow to many areas. Power outages are also likely in areas with heavy ice.
“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” the NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said in a statement.
An ice storm has already hit southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeastern Missouri, with the National Weather Service warning travel is “strongly discouraged” in the region.
Many states, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia, have issued states of emergency ahead of the storm.
“This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages – just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement.
Missouri officials issue plead with residents to avoid non-emergency travel
Missouri officials are imploring residents to avoid non-emergency travel until tomorrow as snow and ice pelt the region.
“Drivers need to avoid traveling until conditions improve sometime on Monday,” Missouri Department of Transportation Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth, according to local outlet KMBC.
“For the remainder of this weekend, travel should be limited to emergencies only,” Allmeroth added. “These difficult conditions will also delay response times for our crews and emergency response partners.”
The National Weather Service issued a similar warning.
“Again, PLEASE STAY HOME IF AT ALL POSSIBLE,” the agency’s bureau in Kansas City wrote on X. “Or at very least use EXTREME caution.”
Missouri airports lead nation in flight cancelations
Two airports Missouri — where more than 16,000 people are already without power as a winter storm blasts the Central Plains — are leading the country in flight cancelations, according to FlightAware.
Airlines have canceled 218 flights to and from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Another 191 flights to and from Kansas City International Airport were also canceled as of Sunday morning.
These airports have canceled more flights than any other airport in the US today, FlightAware data shows.
Officials have warned that air travel could be disrupted and road travel could become highly dangerous due to heavy snowfall and ice from the storm, which will reach the mid-Atlantic late Sunday or early Monday.
Thousands already without power as storm begins rampage
More than 25,000 people are already without power across Kansas and Missouri, according to PowerOutage.us, as a winter storm hits the Central Plains before heading toward the mid-Atlantic.
Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska could see winds over 40 mph and up to 15 inches of snowfall today, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, up to 14 inches of snow could hit northeast Missouri through the Central Appalachians.
Arctic air to impact millions, reaching as far south as Florida
Freezing air from the Arctic will hit the eastern two-thirds of the US, the Associated Press reports, bringing strong and frigid wind chills to millions of people.
This Arctic blast will even impact Florida, according to the AP.
“The wind chills are going to be brutal,” Woodwell Climate Research Institute climate scientist Jennifer Francis told the outlet.
This wind could make for the coldest January in the country since 2011, Accuweather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said.
This winter storm is expected to make road travel particularly dangerous, bringing heavy snowfall and ice to several states.
What to expect as winter storm pummels much of US
A “major winter storm” bringing “significant snow and ice” across the Central Plains and mid-Atlantic regions will strike today through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska could see winds over 40 mph and 15 inches of snowfall today. Meanwhile, up to 14 inches of snow could hit northeast Missouri through the Central Appalachians.
A “substantial area” of freezing rain is also expected from Kansas through the Central Appalachians today.
The mid-Atlantic region, including the major metro areas of Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will see the worst of the storm tonight through Monday.
Brutal winter storm stretches from Central Plains to mid-Atlantic
A winter storm will barrel across the US today and Monday, bringing up to a foot of snow along with ice and rain to millions.
Some 70 million people are under some kind of weather alert this morning as the storm ramps up. Dangerous travel conditions and power outages are expected as the system moves from the Ohio River Valley to the East Coast late Sunday into Monday.
“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” the NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center said in a statement.
Follow along for live updates from The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments