More than 200,000 homes are without power across the South as Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain.

The hardest hit state is Tennessee where more than 136,000 have lost power, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages across the US.

Texas is the next hardest hit where 52,000 people are in blackout. Some 22,000 have lost power in Arkansas, and 12,000 in Mississippi. Further north, 20,000 homes have no power in Ohio, and nearly 11,000 in Kentucky.

At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, 471 flights had been canceled and 303 delayed, according to the “Misery Map” from flight tracking site, FlightAware.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared some winter storm advice on Thursday afternoon. “As the winter storm moves across Texas, here are some helpful resources for the coming days,” he tweeted.

In February 2021, a devastating, historic freeze left more than 200 people dead, and tens of thousands in the cold and dark in Texas.

At the time, the Republican senator was on vacation in Cancun, Mexico.