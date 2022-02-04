Hundreds of people were left stranded in miles-long traffic jams in Texas after Winter Storm Landon pummeled the South with heavy snow and icy conditions.

Drivers have been trapped in their cars for up to 12 hours on the major freeway I-10 near San Antonio in sub-freezing temperatures, according to reports.

Millions of people are in the path of the severe weather which dumped a foot of snow in the Midwest and led to warnings from the South to the Northeast through Friday night.

Three deaths have been linked to the severe weather conditions. One person died and another was hospitalized following a crash in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, the local sheriff’s department reported. The driver of an 18-wheeler semi-truck was killed after he was thrown from his cab during a crash in Dallas, Texas, authorities said.

A tornado caused by the winter storm left one person dead and three others in critical condition after their mobile home was picked up by the twister in western Alabama.

Nearly 4,000 flights have been canceled in the US and more than 300,000 people are without power in states across the East Coast.

The hardest hit state is Tennessee where more than 131,000 homes are without power, while Ohio has nearly 87,000 outages. The power is down for tens of thousands more people across the states of Texas, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York, according to poweroutage.us.

Thick coatings of ice on power lines and downed pylons were being blamed for the power outages.

Some 3,988 flights were canceled on Friday due to FlightAware’s “misery map” with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport the worst affected by a long stretch followed by LaGuardia in New York, Boston and New Jersey’s Newark.

Winter Storm Landon locked in on Thursday with heavy snow, thick ice and freezing rain, leaving travel conditions treacherous.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz shared some winter storm advice on Thursday afternoon. “As the winter storm moves across Texas, here are some helpful resources for the coming days,” he tweeted.

In February 2021, a devastating, historic freeze left more than 200 people dead, and tens of thousands in the cold and dark for days in Texas after the state power grid buckled in subfreezing conditions.

At the time, the Republican senator was on vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

Temperatures were plummeting across the US on Thursday as a winter storm gripped a large number of states (NOAA)

Twitter wasted no time with its responses. One user tweeted a visitors’ guide to Cancun, with the hashtag #CancunCruzAversary, while others responded with links for cheap flight deals to the beach resort.

ERCOT, which controls 90 per cent of Texas’ electric load, reported normal conditions on Friday. “There is enough power for current demand,” the company website stated.

The National Weather Service’s prediction center reported on Thursday a chance of excessive rainfall over parts of the Central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and Southeast until Friday morning.

Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below average to the west of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River, while it will be 10 to 25 degrees above average along parts of the East Coast.

The cold front stretching across much of the South and East will have moved off by Saturday morning. But not before the Northeast is pummeled with another round of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday after last weekend’s blizzard conditions.

Significant ice accumulation is possible from central Pennsylvania into the Catskills Mountains of New York. In central and northern New England, snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour overnight into early Friday.