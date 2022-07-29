Thousands of ‘wonderplant’ seeds to be planted under the sea to tackle climate change
Clothing brand Seasalt is partnering with Cornwall Wildlife Trust on the pioneering seagrass restoration project, reports Aisha Rimi
Thousands of seagrass seeds are to be planted under the sea off Cornwall as part of a new project to fight climate change.
The Seeding Change Together project aims to restore intertidal seagrass found in the Fal Estuary.
Seagrass can absorb and store carbon dioxide, as well as provide essential habitat for sea creatures. The Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT) believes restoring it can help tackle the climate crisis.
