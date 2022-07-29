Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands of ‘wonderplant’ seeds to be planted under the sea to tackle climate change

Clothing brand Seasalt is partnering with Cornwall Wildlife Trust on the pioneering seagrass restoration project, reports Aisha Rimi

Friday 29 July 2022 01:08
Comments
<p>Seagrass can absorb and store carbon dioxide, as well as provide essential habitat for sea creatures</p>

Seagrass can absorb and store carbon dioxide, as well as provide essential habitat for sea creatures

(PA)

Thousands of seagrass seeds are to be planted under the sea off Cornwall as part of a new project to fight climate change.

The Seeding Change Together project aims to restore intertidal seagrass found in the Fal Estuary.

Seagrass can absorb and store carbon dioxide, as well as provide essential habitat for sea creatures. The Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT) believes restoring it can help tackle the climate crisis.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in