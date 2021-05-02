W

e live in a world of concrete. After water, it’s the most widely used substance on our planet, and its usage around the world, ton for ton, is twice that of steel, wood, plastics, and aluminium combined.

Its modern invention, by a bricklayer in Leeds, in 1824, who first produced the Portland cement used to bind the aggregates used in concrete, quite literally paved the way for the creation of the modern world, enabling humans to mould high strength, stone-like structures of almost any shape.

Concrete’s ubiquity comes at a high price though: If the cement industry was a country, it would be the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, after the US and China, as it releases over 2.8 billion tonnes into the atmosphere each year.