Wildlife declining in UK woods despite more tree cover, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK needs to dramatically improve the condition and scale of its woodlands to tackle wildlife loss, according to a major report into the state of the UK’s woods and trees.

The paper, published by the Woodland Trust on Tuesday, found the quantity and variety of wildlife is plummeting despite a marginal rise in tree cover.

This is due to the deteriorating ecological condition within UK woodlands, the environmental group said.

Abigail Bunker, director of conservation and external affairs at the Woodland Trust, said findings show the UK’s “once rich, complex woodlands have become simpler and less biodiverse over time”.

While woodland cover has increased from 13.2% of UK land area in 2020 to 13.5% in 2024, just 45% of the Government’s woodland creation targets have been met by the UK over those years, the report said.

To hit the UK’s net zero targets, the authors cited the Climate Change Committee’s assessment that current tree planting rates need to double by the end of this decade.

Pulling together a range of different scientific studies, the report outlines findings that point towards a significant loss in woodland wildlife in recent decades.

These includes a 47% decline in butterflies between 1990 and 2022, as well as a 37% reduction in the number of woodland birds in the past 50 years, and 15% in the past five.

The population of dormice in surveyed woodland fell by 70% between 2000 and 2022, and the richness of different plant species has reduced by 22% over the past 50 years, more research found.

And only one in 50 native woodlands were found to have more than one veteran tree per 200,000 metres squared, which are especially valuable to wildlife thanks to their damage and decay features that provide food and habitat.

While approximately one quarter of all forest species depend on deadwood for their lifecycles, almost half (46%) have no deadwood at all, it was also found.

Ms Bunker said: “UK woodlands lack open spaces, such as glades, which allow light to reach the forest floor and young trees to grow.

“There are also fewer older trees, which, along with their soils, lock in carbon from the atmosphere. Alarmingly, many British woodlands have very few – if any – ancient and veteran trees left.”

Other threats identified in the paper include 121 different species of pests which have been introduced to UK native trees, many from the international plant trade.

The report predicts that climate change will allow these, and potentially other pest species to further thrive, to the detriment of British trees, with the UK spending an estimated £919.9 million per year managing only six of these pests.

The Woodland Trust also warned that healthy woodlands are key to UK plans for tackling and mitigating the effects of climate change, such as flooding and sequestering carbon.

Sensitive management of woodlands can help to make them more resilient to the escalating suite of threats, it added.

Elsewhere, the report focused on the impact woodlands have on wellbeing and communities.

It highlighted poll findings that suggest nine in 10 people agree woodland biodiversity has a positive impact through features such birdsong or the sound of rustling leaves.

The richest woodlands for wellbeing were also found to be very unevenly distributed across the UK, with lower value woodlands found in more deprived areas

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery – whose players supported the report, said: “Trees and woodlands are a huge part of our nation’s wellbeing and heritage, so it’s fantastic our players were able to support this important report, which uses such a breadth of scientific evidence to reveal what we need to do to ensure UK woodlands survive and thrive for people and nature.”

Ms Bunker said: “We are calling on the Government and others to invest in the management of our woodlands, so that people and wildlife can experience the benefits of these precious ecosystems, particularly in mitigating the effects of climate change.

“It’s also vital that the government start hitting their tree-planting targets, so that there is time to grow the veteran trees of the future and help shape woodlands to better withstand challenges like new diseases, or rising temperatures.”

An Environment Department (Defra) spokesperson said: “Trees are at the forefront of our plans to reduce emissions and help reverse biodiversity loss.

“This Government is investing up to £400 million in tree planting and peatland restoration over the next two years, and have announced the Western Forest as the first new National Forest in 30 years.

“We’re also taking action to bring more existing woodlands into sustainable management, helping to restore nature-rich habitats and support wildlife.”