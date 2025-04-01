Work under way to clear illegal waste dumped at Kent beauty spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Work is under way to clear thousands of tonnes of illegal waste dumped in an ancient woodland, as investigations continue.

Hoads Wood, a beauty spot in Ashford, Kent, designated a site of special scientific interest, was described as an “environmental disaster” by local people after it was buried under landfill waste.

The Environment Agency began a criminal investigation in 2023 after 30,000 tonnes of household and construction waste, piled 15 feet high in places, was dumped.

A court order has also been secured banning unauthorised access to the wood, and a specialist firm has been hired to remove the waste.

In February the Environment Agency said that three men, two from the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, aged 44 and 62, and a third man, 41, from Sittingbourne, Kent, had been arrested in connection with the dumped waste.

After the latest pictures showing the clear-up operation, an Environment Agency spokeswoman said: “Waste crime is toxic and causes widespread and significant harm to people, places, the environment and the economy.

“Our criminal investigation at Hoads Wood is ongoing and we will make sure those responsible are held accountable.”

The spokeswoman said that last year, the Environment Agency shut down 462 illegal waste sites, bringing the total number in operation to 344, which she said was the lowest figure on record.

She said enforcement officers had prevented nearly 34,000 tonnes of waste from being illegally exported.