Scientists believe they have discovered the world’s northernmost island during an expedition off the coast of Greenland.
The location of planet Earth’s most northerly land mass has been a subject of mystery for centuries, with Roman and medieval scholars’ talk of “ultima Thule” – a quasi-mythical lost island in the world’s uppermost reaches – echoed by various expeditions in recent decades.
While it is veteran explorer Dennis Schmitt who has notably driven the discovery of various new islands, most recently in 2007, the search also potentially carries significant geopolitical implications – with a battle brewing between Arctic nations such as the US, Russia, China, Denmark and Norway for control over the surrounding seabed, fishing rights and shipping routes exposed by melting ice due to climate change.
Now, scientists at the Arctic station research facility in Greenland have discovered a new contender for the world’s northernmost island – by mistake.
“It was not our intention to discover a new island,” said Morten Rasch, a polar explorer and head of the facility. “We just went there to collect samples.”
The scientists initially thought they had arrived at Oodaaq, an island discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978. Only later, when checking the exact location, they realised they had visited another island 780 metres northwest.
“Everybody was happy that we found what we thought was Oodaaq island,” said Swiss entrepreneur Christiane Leister, creator of the Leister Foundation that financed the expedition.
“It's a bit like explorers in the past, who thought they'd landed in a certain place but actually found a totally different place.”
The small island, measuring roughly 30 metres across and a peak of about three metres, consists of seabed mud as well as moraine – soil and rock left behind by moving glaciers.
The team said they would recommend it is named “Qeqertaq Avannarleq”, which means “the northernmost island” in Greenlandic.
Though it was exposed by shifting pack ice, the scientists said the island's appearance now was not a direct consequence of global warming, which has been shrinking Greenland’s ice sheet.
World news in pictures
Show all 50
The degradation of the ice near Greenland was noted by Mr Schmitt following one of his discoveries in 2005. He told The New York Times:“There is a dark side to this. We felt the exhilaration of discovery. We were exploring something new. But of course, there was also something scary about what we did there. We were looking in the face of these changes, and all of us were thinking of the dire consequences.”
Rene Forsberg, professor and head of geodynamics at Denmark's National Space Institute, said the area north of Greenland has some of the thicket polar sea ice, though he added it was now 2-3 metres thick in summer, compared with 4 metres when he first visited as part of the expedition that discovered Oodaaq in 1978.
Meanwhile, experts have suggested that such new discoveries could impact upon the territorial claims set to intensify as the impact of climate change grows.
“This little island could have a wide international significance,” Stefan Talmon, professor of international law at Oxford University in Britain, told Reuters of Mr Schmitt’s discovery in 2007. “With the ice melting, more and more of these islands could emerge and play a role in maritime delimitations.”
But any hope of extending territorial claims in the Arctic depends on whether the latest discovery is in fact an island or a bank that may disappear again. An island need to remain above sea level at high tide.
“It meets the criteria of an island,” Mr Forsberg said. “This is currently the world's northernmost land.”
But Mr Forsberg, an advisor to the Danish government, said it was unlikely to change Denmark's territorial claim north of Greenland.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies