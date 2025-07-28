Expensive t-shirts are not more durable, first study into the garment finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is no correlation between the price and durability of t-shirts, a first major study into the popular garment has found.

The most expensive t-shirt tested by the University of Leeds Institute of Textiles and Colour (LITAC) and environmental group Wrap was outperformed by one costing just a 30th of its price.

The study concluded that price has “very little” to do with the durability of most t-shirts sold in the UK, and that spending more money does not guarantee the item will be more hard-wearing.

Researchers tested the durability of 47 t-shirts – 24 male and 23 female designs – from UK clothing brands, including luxury items.

They washed the t-shirts using a standard mixed 30C wash cycle followed by a tumble dry 50 times.

The t-shirts were graded for pilling – when small balls form on the surface of an item, and the main reason people dispose of the garments – as well as colour fading, shrinkage and general appearance.

Of the top 10 best performing t-shirts, six cost less than £15, outperforming many more expensive tees including the most expensive costing £395.

The research found more hard-wearing t-shirts tend to have a percentage of synthetic fibres in the composition such as polyester, polyamide, and elastane.

Cotton t-shirts tended to have higher shrinkage than synthetic ones, which can be exacerbated with tumble drying.

However, the research found four of the 10 top garments were made of 100% cotton.

LITAC’s Dr Eleanor Scott said: “If circularity in fashion is to be truly effective, durability must come first.

“Durability underpins the reuse and resale market, as well as keeping our loved items in use longer. Crucially, these findings show that durability is not a luxury reserved for the few — it’s achievable at any price point.”

Mark Sumner, Wrap’s programme lead on textiles, said: “Most shoppers use price as an indicator of how hard-wearing clothes are – ‘the more I spend, the more I’m bound to get out of my purchase’.

“But our study shows this is totally misleading. The most expensive t-shirt we tested cost £395 and ranked 28th out of 47, while a £4 t-shirt was placed 15th.

“The most durable t-shirt cost £28, but the one ranked second worst was £29. So, if you’re judging on price alone – buyer beware.”

PhD candidate at LITAC, Kate Baker, who presented the findings to the Product Lifetimes and the Environment Conference in Aalborg, Denmark, said: “This research is another step forward in the road to developing a way of measuring how durable the clothes we wear are.

“Improved clothing durability is critical for the future of circularity and providing the opportunity for people to wear the clothes they love for longer.”

The reports recommends that consumers wishing to ensure their t-shirts are as hard-wearing as possible choose heavier weight cotton options, while those with a blend of cotton and synthetic fibres also perform well.