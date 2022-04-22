Climate activists kicked off Earth Day by blocking the printing presses of major US newspapers, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

The New York City chapter of Extinction Rebellion (XR) disrupted the operations of The New York Times Company, News Corp and Gannet with the intention of targeting the Times and the Journal, along withUSA Today.

“The purpose of today’s newspaper blockade is to draw the public’s attention to how mass media corporations like News Corp, The New York Times Company, and Gannet are failing to cover the climate emergency with the frequency it deserves, in some cases prioritizing the entertainment of subscribers,” Extinction Rebellion said, in a statement.

Other protests are planned around the world on Earth Day, marked every year on 22nd April, including ones against Russian fossil fuels in Europe.

On Friday morning, the Washington DC chapter of XR unfurled a huge banner reading “No New Fossil Fuels” and set off flares at the offices of DC Mayor Muriel Bower and the city council.

Earth Day 2022’s focus is “Invest in our Planet” - encouraging individuals, businesses and world leaders to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices.

The World Health Organisation called for fossil fuels to “stay in the ground” to prevent air pollution as it tweeted about the annual day for the environment.

