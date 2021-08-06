Leading the Cop26 climate summit was never going to be easy – the world as a whole has a lot of work to battle the crisis we are facing.

Marshalling this event obviously requires face-to-face meetings and travel, but Alok Sharma – who was appointed as president of Cop26 in January – has faced criticism for reportedly flying to 30 countries in the past seven months as part of the role.

The Green party peer Jenny Jones said that while meetings were needed, this "is excessive" and that to take that many flights when you are head of Cop26 "is hypocritical". The Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford said this many trips “undermines the effort” of others to cut their emissions".