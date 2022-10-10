Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The climate column

If you hate beavers, you’re sorely misguided

The beaver is a key eco-systems engineer, writes Donnachadh McCarthy

Monday 10 October 2022 10:19
Comments
<p>From 1 October, the Eurasian beaver has been given protected native species status</p>

From 1 October, the Eurasian beaver has been given protected native species status

(Shutterstock / Vlad G)

In the middle of Liz Truss’s declaration of war on the scraps of nature left in Britain, this week marked a positive milestone for regeneration efforts.

From 1 October, the Eurasian beaver has been given protected native species status, following successful reintroductions over the last 20 years by various groups and individuals, into a small number of river-basins. This follows its total UK extermination in the 17th century.

The beaver faced similar obliteration across mainland Europe due to the value of its fur and castoreum gland secretions, the latter which was in great demand for perfumes.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in