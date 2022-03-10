How cities across the world are taking the lead to slow climate change

Our world is on fire. But rather than reaching for a hose to douse the flames, too many national leaders are still blocking or slowing down the necessary transition from dirty fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy.

The good news is that our cities are stepping forward. As chair of the C40 – a network of almost 100 of the world’s largest cities – I get to see and support the bold solutions being implemented at city-level. The C40 now represents more than seven hundred million citizens and a quarter of the global economy. It has the potential to make a transformative difference in our battle against climate change.

In my first 100 days as C40 chair, I’ve taken huge encouragement and hope from the far-reaching environmental action taking place in our cities. Here is some of what we have done so far.

We have already announced an expansion of our Global Green New Deal programme, with millions of pounds of additional investment for green jobs, skills and infrastructure.

We have committed to rolling out air quality monitors in dozens of cities around the world through our Breathe Global initiative – building on the success of a similar programme in London. And we’ve agreed to embed the principle of climate justice at the heart of our approach, ensuring two-thirds of the C40 budget is allocated to cities in the Global South, which are the most severely affected by the climate crisis, but the least to blame for it.

We are helping to move the market with our purchasing power, creating demand for zero-emission buses, which in turn helps to reduce prices and increase access to such vital technology.

The C40 is also spearheading a divestment movement with 18 major cities that together manage more than $400 billion dollars in assets. Not only will this help us safeguard our planet, but it will also enable us to reduce our energy dependence on Russia. In London, I’ve also unveiled a flagship green bonds programme that aims to raise half a billion pounds to invest in zero-carbon projects.

According to the UN, two-thirds of the global population will live in cities by 2050. This means that if we can rapidly decarbonise and help accelerate a broader societal shift to more sustainable energy sources and greener forms of transport, we can ensure that we stand a fighting chance of getting to grips with the world’s greatest challenge.

Ever since I was elected Mayor of London, I’ve been determined to make our city a global leader on climate action. We’ve already introduced the ULEZ (Ultra-Low Emission Zone) – one of the most innovative climate initiatives anywhere in the world – to bring down carbon emissions and clean up our air. And, subject to public consultation, we’re now proposing to expand the zone to the whole of Greater London in 2023 to protect more Londoners – young and old – from the harmful effects of toxic air pollution.

But we also need national governments to step up. This must include empowering our cities to go even further, amplifying our voice at the UN, and providing extra support via a global green finance fund. It’s time for national leaders to follow our lead and give us the backing we deserve.

Buenos Aires to Bangkok, London to Los Angeles and Durban to Dhaka, cities are at the forefront of efforts to save our planet and the precious ecosystems that underpin and sustain animal and human life. We are assuming the role of a global emergency service that’s coming to the aid of our endangered civilisation.