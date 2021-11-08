With some of the worst wildfires and floods on record, 2021 has sounded the alarm on the need for urgent action to address the impacts of climate change. As we go into the second week of the Cop26 summit, the clock is ticking.

The science is clear. As the UN secretary general said recently following the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, this is truly a “code red” for humanity.

Even if we can keep the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive, we will need to adapt to existing climate impacts. From intense wildfires and deadly floods across Europe and the US, to increasingly ferocious storms hitting small island states across the Caribbean, Pacific and Asia, climate impacts are already affecting us all.