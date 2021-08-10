The climate crisis is here – why are we still so reluctant to pay up and fix the problem?

As we watch the fires rage and hear the climate crisis warnings crank up several notches, there’s a question being overlooked: do we have any fire extinguishers?

The answer, according to officials within the Civil Contingency Secretariat, the segment of the Cabinet Office built to manage disaster, or at the Environment Agency, which prepares for floods, is: not enough, not nearly enough. From working out food security plans, to temperature testing on houses, to flood defenses and medical supplies, the list of how to get ready is long.

Last month, the UK’s capital saw its streets and tube stations turn to rivers. Germany and China are both reeling from more severe, and fatal, floods. This week, we have seen images of Greek citizens fleeing from burning homes.