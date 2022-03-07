How to sign up to The Independent’s Climate Warrior newsletter

Four activists will be reporting on exclusive climate news from across the globe for a new newsletter being launched by The Independent.

Dale Vince, Lizzie Carr MBE, Mikaela Loach and Mitzi Jonelle will take it in turns to write Climate Warrior, a weekly email landing in your inbox every Wednesday at 8am GMT.

Dale Vince, is a British “green energy” industrialist and is founder of Ecotricity and owner of Forest Green Rovers football club, the only vegan club in the world. The United Nations has recognised Forest Green Rovers as the world’s first carbon-neutral football club and it was described by FIFA as the “greenest team in the world”.

Lizzie Carr MBE, is an activist, environmentalist and explorer, who is dedicated to capturing important data to highlight and educate on environmental issues affecting our planet. In 2016 Lizzie became the first person in history to paddle board the length of England’s waterways, solo and unsupported.

Mikaela Loach is a climate justice activist based in Edinburgh who is also studying medicine. She works to make the climate movement more inclusive, focusing on the intersections of the climate crisis with human rights issues such as white supremacy and maltreatment of migrants.

Mitzi Jonelle Tan is a member of the Fridays for Future movement, alongside Greta Thunberg, and is based in the Philippines. She is the convenor and international spokesperson of Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP), the Fridays For Future (FFF) of the Philippines. She is also an organizer with FFF International and FFF MAPA (Most Affected Peoples and Areas) making sure that voices from the Global South especially are heard, amplified, and given space.

Each of these activists will be bringing you their own analysis of recent events relating to the climate crisis, they will also give unique insight into their diaries and latest work as well giving sustainable living tips.

To sign up for the free email, fill in your email in the box above, or click here to sign up from our wide range of newsletters.