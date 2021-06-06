The market town of Totnes in Devon is well known for doing something different. It waged a battle against clone high streets, created its own currency – the Totnes pound – and was one of the first towns to declare itself a transition town, back in 2006.

Transition towns are those getting ready for a future in which we are not dependent on oil, they have a focus on tackling the climate crisis by making their communities more self-sufficient.

It was no surprise when I heard that Totnes Town Council had asked if its eclectic residents would be interested in a shared electric vehicle club.