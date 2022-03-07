What one thing could we do in the UK to make the world a worse place? Nigel Farage not only has the answer, he is already trying to make it happen: He is campaigning for a referendum on the UK’s plans to hit net zero emissions by 2050.

On a Union Jack-bestrewn website for his new campaigning outfit called "Vote Power Not Poverty", the reason provided for opposing the UK’s legally-binding net zero target is that it "will do nothing to deliver any meaningful benefit to the global environment but will destroy British jobs and lead to massive increases in energy bills year on year".

All of these claims are demonstrably false. Furthermore, there is nothing on the website in the way of evidence to back them up.