How the government has mismanaged the Omicron disaster has chilling parallels to how it is mismanaging the far more dangerous climate catastrophe. Earlier this year, as the lifesaving Covid vaccine was rolled out, the government knew two crucial facts that would ensure that its continued protection of our economy and population.

The first was that unless the entire global population was immunised as fast as possible, vaccine immune variants could emerge and threaten Britain again. And the second was that if such a vaccine immune variant emerged, it would infect Britain’s vaccinated bubble via international flights if they were not suspended.

Boris Johnson, as chair of the G7, was in a position to coordinate the launch of an international task force to help vaccinate poorer countries as fast as possible. But our prime clown failed to do so.