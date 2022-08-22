One of the toxic legacies that Boris Johnson will leave behind is the placing of David Frost, now “Lord Frost”, at the centre of Britain’s political illiberal elite.

And for anybody who rightly cares deeply about the climate and ecological crises unfolding around us, this is a disaster.

Having been appointed to lead the Brexit negotiations, and given a life-peerage by Johnson, Frost, cemented his power by occupying two of the other key pillars of unaccountable power that control Britain’s captured democracy – the secretively funded right-wing “think-tanks” and the right-wing media-baron tabloids.