Is the government ready to embrace veganism?

In true Liz Truss fashion, the government declared in June, “we have no intention” of telling the public to eat less meat. So here’s a question to consider. Would you go on a plant-based diet for a month to give a £1m donation to the charity of your choice?

That’s what the international vegan charity GenV has offered UK prime minister Rishi Sunak this January, which is Britain’s annual Veganuary month.

Whether or not he accepts the challenge (I won’t hold my breath), I predict 2023 will continue to see more of us eating fewer dairy products nonetheless. This is because plant-based alternatives to dairy have vastly improved in taste, and the public is increasingly aware of the link between dairy products and the climate and ecological crises.