The UK’s recent 40C extreme heatwave was not a wake-up call, it was a funeral call. The wake-up calls have all long passed and we ignored them. It’s a funeral for all hopes of avoiding climate devastation and protecting huge swathes of our remaining natural world from obliteration.

On the first of the worst two blistering days, I was at a rewilding course organised by Embercombe and Wildwise at Derek Gow’s extraordinary rewilding farm in Dorset.

As the sun beat down on us at the open-air classroom, the course leader invited us to do some intuitive writing, after we had come back from a meditation walk in the nearby beautifully wooded valley. Having spent almost every moment of the last 30 years of my life, working with so many others to protect us from this catastrophic 40C heat threshold from being broken, the day’s intense heat burnt a deep despairing grief into my soul.