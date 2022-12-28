Awoo! Let’s welcome our best friend back to the wild

One of Britain’s most distinguished rewilding pioneers has issued a 2023 new year challenge to Britain – a stretch goal to reintroduce our native wolf by 2043.

Alan Watson Featherstone, founder of the inspirational rewilding “Trees for Life” project in the Scottish Highlands (An Gáidhealtachd), in an interview with this column, outlined the necessity of the return of Scotland’s extinct native carnivores such as the lynx and wolf, in order to restore to health Scotland’s devastated ecosystems.

Healthy ecosystems depend on three levels – or trophic groups – being in balance with each other: a prodigious and varied supply of plant foods, herbivores who graze on them and carnivores who feed off the herbivores.