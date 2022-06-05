Marking 50 years of World Environment Day – climate change is a race that we have no option but to win

This is why we won’t stop fighting to restore Lake Chad and the Great Green Wall that are key to Africa’s resilience and stability

Oladosu Adenike
Sunday 05 June 2022 13:40
Comments
<p>A girl collects water with a bottle in the Shabelle river in Gode, Ethiopia in April. The worst drought to hit the Horn of Africa for 40 years is pushing 20 million people towards starvation</p>

A girl collects water with a bottle in the Shabelle river in Gode, Ethiopia in April. The worst drought to hit the Horn of Africa for 40 years is pushing 20 million people towards starvation

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 5th June, marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day with the theme of “Only One Earth”. And yet we are still in the talking phase rather than implementation and accountability.

We are in a race against time. Why, then, are we making commitments of carbon neutrality by 2050?

According to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 2050 is a potential point of no return depending on our carbon budget. This is a race that we have no option but to win by phasing down fossil fuels.

Climate change and environmental degradation are caging in the future. The many disastrous global events occurring simultaneously are already posing serious risks to health, clean air, safe drinking water and sufficient food.

The World Health Organisation estimates that 4.2 million people die prematurely every year from outdoor or ambient air pollution, accounting for one in eight deaths worldwide. Unfortunately my country, Nigeria, has the highest number of air pollution-related deaths.

Recommended

According to the UN, an estimated 55 million people globally are affected by drought each year, and 129 countries will experience an increase in drought linked to the climate crisis. In East Africa, one person dies every 48 seconds from acute hunger, Oxfam reports.

Climate change is a so-called “threat multiplier” to national security and can cause conflict among communities struggling to survive, as seen in the fights for natural resources among farmers and herdsmen. As water resources become scarcer, it will lead to further loss of livelihood and potentially more armed conflicts.

Much of Africa has already warmed more than 10 degrees Celsius since 1901, according to the IPCC, while the continent is the most vulnerable to climate impacts under all scenarios above 1.5C, says the African Development Bank. Climate change is no longer a threat but a reality.

We don’t have multiple Earths to rely upon. This is why we won’t stop fighting to restore Lake Chad and the Great Green Wall that are key to Africa’s resilience and stability.

And the threat is not only to Africa. Just like Lake Chad, the US’s Colorado River is shrinking, and posing huge risk to the millions of people who depend on it.

Cop27, being hosted by Egypt, is around the corner. But how many Conference of Parties do we need before we address the climate crisis? We have a list of commitments from Cops - but how far have we gone in achieving these goals?

This is where the importance of activism comes into play. The danger of inaction is that it denies us the justice we need, and makes us a slave of it.

Recommended

Regardless of whether we are white or Black, young or old, male or female, we should all be environmental activists. Everyone is needed in defending our planet because when we fail, we go down together - and when we win, we rise as one.

Adenike Oladosu is a Nigerian climate activist, eco-reporter, eco-feminist and the founder of the I Lead Climate initiative in Nigeria. She specialises in equality, security and peace building across Africa, especially in her native Lake Chad region where 90 per cent of the region’s water has disappeared in the last 50 years

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in