Origins of world’s first farmers discovered as climate change caused two groups to mix
Scientists thought the world’s first farmers orignated from one single group in Asia , reports Aisha Rimi
The world’s first farmers represent a mixture of two hunter-gather groups who came together after major climate change 12,900 years ago, a study says.
Researchers analysed prehistoric skeletons, which showed the first farmers did not originate from one single group in Asia, as previously thought.
They actually represented a mixture of Ice-Age hunter-gather groups that spread from the Near East all the way to south-eastern Europe.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies