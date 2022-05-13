Origins of world’s first farmers discovered as climate change caused two groups to mix

<p>The first farmers were the descendants of hunter-gatherers from both Europe and the Near East</p>

(Joachim Burger / JGU)

The world’s first farmers represent a mixture of two hunter-gather groups who came together after major climate change 12,900 years ago, a study says.

Researchers analysed prehistoric skeletons, which showed the first farmers did not originate from one single group in Asia, as previously thought.

They actually represented a mixture of Ice-Age hunter-gather groups that spread from the Near East all the way to south-eastern Europe.

