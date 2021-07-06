Mexican oil giant blames lightning strike for Gulf fireball

A lightning strike was what ultimately sparked the whirling fireball on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico that shocked people around the world late last week, according to the Mexican state-owned petrol company.

The fire broke out early in the morning on 2 July, after lightning struck gas that had leaked from a pipeline up to the surface of the water near the Yucatan peninsula, Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) said in a statement on Monday. While lightning was the direct cause of the fire, environmental groups in Mexico said that this latest catastrophic breakdown of fossil fuel infrastructure in the Gulf represented a larger “ecocide” the industry has conducted against the planet by perpetuating the climate crisis.