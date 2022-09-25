Pope Francis pins hopes on young people to abandon fossil fuels and preserve planet

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pope Francis has pinned his hopes on the efforts of young people to tackle climate change and preserve the planet.

Speaking during a visit to Assisi, the birthplace of this namesake saint associated with patronage of the natural environment, the pontiff urged courage in ditching fossil fuels.

He also bemoaned the lack of knowledge among older generations as how to protect the planet and restore peace.

A gathering of 1,000 young people from all over the world – including young economists and others involved in environment-focused start-ups – amassed in the hill town in central Italy to hear Francis speak on Saturday.

Among them was a woman who recounted to the pope how she and her husband were helped to flee Afghanistan after the takeover of the Taliban last year by an organisation called The Economy of Francis, which is inspired by the life of St Francis, with his attention to the poor and others in need.

The pope said a world economy is needed that expresses “a new vision of the environment and the Earth”.

“There are many people, businesses and institutions that are making an ecological conversion. We need to go forward on this road and do more,” Francis said.

He cited an urgent need to discuss models of development. “Now is the time for new courage in abandoning fossil fuels to accelerate the development of zero- or positive-impact sources of energy,” Francis said.

He told the young people: “Our generation has left you with a rich heritage, but we have not known how to protect the planet and are not securing peace.”

He lamented a lack of “creativity, optimism, enthusiasm”, and told young people that “we are grateful to God that you are here. Not only will you be there tomorrow, but you are here today.

With additional reporting from the Associated Press