The Queen will not attend the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow next week, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary tests in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a planned two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

She was advised by doctors to rest after her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

However Her Majesty returned to work today, carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

Despite returning to “light duties”, Palace officials confirmed she will not attend the high-profile engagement on Monday November 1, but will contribute a video message.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton are still planning to attend the Cop26 summit.

A Palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

Cop26 will see dozens of world leaders descend on Glasgow for crunch talks on the climate emergency.

It is understood the Queen very much wants the climate summit to be a success and result in meaningful action from the participating nations.

Her Majesty previously said she was “irritated” at world leaders for a lack of action on climate change in comments while attending the opening of the Welsh parliament in Cardiff.

While speaking to the Duchess of Cornwall, she was picked up on video saying: “Extraordinary isn’t it... I’ve been hearing all about Cop... still don’t know who is coming... no idea.

“We only know about people who are not coming... It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do.”

Following on from her virtual audiences on Tuesday with Gunn Kim, ambassador from the Republic of Korea, and the Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner, the Queen is expecting a call from the Chancellor on Tuesday evening.

Rishi Sunak will speak to the Queen on the eve of his budget, a tradition dating back some years. The monarch is also expected to carry out other light engagements in the coming days.

Additional reporting by PA