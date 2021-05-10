A

t the state opening of parliament next week, we will hear the first Queen’s Speech of this decade – a decade that is the most important ever when it comes to the climate emergency.

As President Biden said at the global leaders’ climate summit last month: “This is the decade we must make the decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis”.

Our current course, marked by a few recent pledges, but no plan to deliver them, is taking us towards climate catastrophe. We need an urgent change of direction.